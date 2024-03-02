Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $205.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $255.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.59.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $186.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.26. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,551,905.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

