Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Holdings Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $88.40.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

