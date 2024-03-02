Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 657.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,906 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,326,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO stock opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.16.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.