Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.79

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 1088146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.01.

In other news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,477,556.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Yuri Hermida sold 5,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $133,092.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,801.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,477,556.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,702 shares of company stock worth $2,572,943 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 122,109 shares during the last quarter.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

