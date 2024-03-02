SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,142,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,560,000 after acquiring an additional 693,247 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 108,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 49,497 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $54.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.80.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

