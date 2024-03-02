Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Spotify Technology by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SPOT. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.83.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

SPOT opened at $263.80 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $114.64 and a one year high of $263.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.83.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

