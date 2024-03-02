Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR) Short Interest Down 25.8% in February

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVIIR. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 801,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 201,100 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 50.9% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,282,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 432,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

SVIIR stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

