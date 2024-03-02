Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Stake Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 200,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 138,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 83,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $49.14 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $58.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

