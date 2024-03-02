Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

Squarespace Stock Down 2.8 %

SQSP stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $34.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Squarespace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $163,358.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,120.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $1,285,577.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,936,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,398,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,737 shares of company stock valued at $15,547,908 over the last 90 days. 47.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

