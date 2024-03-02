Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$73.90 and last traded at C$74.73. Approximately 101,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 103,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.57.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.13.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.8295615 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total value of C$291,600.00. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

