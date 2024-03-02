Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after buying an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,088,000 after buying an additional 76,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after buying an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after buying an additional 84,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

