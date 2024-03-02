Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 19,699 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,175,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,590,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 38.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504,619 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after buying an additional 2,374,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $11.35 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

