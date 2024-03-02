Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 63,587 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,587 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $42.96 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

