Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,536 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth about $221,775,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth about $182,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Olin’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

