Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.57 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VOOG opened at $302.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.87 and its 200-day moving average is $264.39. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $212.07 and a 1-year high of $302.63. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

