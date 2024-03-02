Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.73 Million Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.43% of H&E Equipment Services worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,560,000 after acquiring an additional 74,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

