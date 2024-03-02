Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,178 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Illumina Stock Up 0.5 %

ILMN stock opened at $140.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.36. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.22. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.