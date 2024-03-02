Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SF. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SF

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.