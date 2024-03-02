Stifel Financial Corp Sells 11,146 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,474 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Synovus Financial worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SNV opened at $37.92 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

