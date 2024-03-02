Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,994 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Houlihan Lokey worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $127.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $133.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.10.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $180,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,920. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.