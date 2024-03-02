Stifel Financial Corp Sells 49,691 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,691 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Yum China by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,530,000 after acquiring an additional 295,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Yum China by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,588 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

