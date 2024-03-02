Stifel Financial Corp Sells 830 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Five Below worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

FIVE opened at $200.81 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.64.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.88.

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

