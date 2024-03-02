STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,935 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.70. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.