StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. Fluent has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 40.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

