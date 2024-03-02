StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.66. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.11.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,972 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 502,023 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 306,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 134,169 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

