StockNews.com Lowers MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to Hold

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MELI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,815.00.

MELI opened at $1,612.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,671.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,479.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 34.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. BOKF NA grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

