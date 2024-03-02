StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of StoneCo worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 28.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 379.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STNE. Bank of America raised their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

