Susan Ocampo Sells 34,186 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,008,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,026,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Susan Ocampo sold 20,733 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,824,504.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 140,711 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $12,286,884.52.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Susan Ocampo sold 115,313 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $9,868,486.54.

On Monday, February 12th, Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $17,000,000.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Susan Ocampo sold 65,993 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $5,280,099.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.63. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,455,000 after buying an additional 101,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,635,000 after purchasing an additional 153,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,053,000 after purchasing an additional 253,396 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

