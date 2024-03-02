Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,500 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Domo worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Domo by 38.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 33,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Domo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $79.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOMO

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $66,097.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Domo Profile

(Free Report)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.