Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Solid Power worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Power by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,125,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Power by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solid Power by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 373,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Solid Power by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 245,693 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $241,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,798.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 562,500 shares of company stock worth $813,750. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday.

Solid Power Price Performance

Shares of SLDP stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

