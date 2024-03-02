Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 50.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 52.4% during the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth about $22,120,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 27,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $231,605.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,565 shares in the company, valued at $687,592.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LIND stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.89.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

