Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Intrepid Potash worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at $30,649,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 432,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 219,713 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,020,000. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

IPI opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $273.28 million, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPI

Intrepid Potash Profile

(Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.