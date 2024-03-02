Swiss National Bank Has $435,000 Stock Position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of ON24 worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONTF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ON24 by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ON24 by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ON24 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $128,401.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,501,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,434,472.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $31,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,422 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $128,401.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,501,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,434,472.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,055. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on ON24

ON24 Trading Down 2.7 %

ONTF opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.50. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About ON24

(Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.