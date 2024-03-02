Swiss National Bank Has $601,000 Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 2.8 %

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $625.42 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

