Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Cerus worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cerus by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,408,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 221,859 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,908,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cerus by 335.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 317,223 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 63,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cerus by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 56,848 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Stock Performance

CERS stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CERS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

