Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Consolidated Communications worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $502.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Communications in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNSL

Consolidated Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.