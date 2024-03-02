Swiss National Bank Invests $537,000 in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHCO. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at $29,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHCO opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Featured Stories

