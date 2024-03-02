Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Canoo worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Canoo by 23.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Canoo by 34.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Canoo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canoo by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOEV opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.30. Canoo Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canoo from $1.50 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Canoo from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Canoo in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

