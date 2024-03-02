Swiss National Bank Sells 4,000 Shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Brookfield Reinsurance worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Performance

Brookfield Reinsurance stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Brookfield Reinsurance Increases Dividend

Brookfield Reinsurance ( NYSE:BNRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Brookfield Reinsurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Brookfield Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Brookfield Reinsurance Profile

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

