Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 127,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

SYF stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.