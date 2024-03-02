Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 325 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,532,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,034,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,071,000 after acquiring an additional 381,997 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $209.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.48. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $216.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

