Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 353 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $256.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

