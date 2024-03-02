Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $45.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $45.96.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on WestRock

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.