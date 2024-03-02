Synovus Financial Corp Buys 264 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Shares of FV stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $56.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0469 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

