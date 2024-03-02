Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.71.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

