Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $346.76 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $357.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

