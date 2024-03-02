Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,613,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after acquiring an additional 327,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Samsara by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Samsara by 102.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Samsara by 8.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,534,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,322,000 after buying an additional 366,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $36.91.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,710,739.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,993 shares in the company, valued at $13,023,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,710,739.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,993 shares in the company, valued at $13,023,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $458,695.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,279 shares in the company, valued at $10,852,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,965,207 shares of company stock worth $65,832,048. 66.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

