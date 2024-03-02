Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 151.52%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

