Synovus Financial Corp Has $858,000 Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 2.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

