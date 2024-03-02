Synovus Financial Corp Has $949,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $454.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.99.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

